School bus snafu delayed some CPS students for several hours

School bus snafu delayed some CPS students for several hours

School bus snafu delayed some CPS students for several hours

Ayanna Greer says she got a robocall from the school district at 2:30 p.m, saying kids would be home anywhere from 30 to 60 minutes late.

But Greer said her 12-year-old son, who attends Douglass Elementary, didn't get home until 9 p.m.
Bus snafu kept CPS students on bus for hours [Video]Bus snafu kept CPS students on bus for hours

Due to an unexpected shortage of school buses, CPS students from Douglass Elementary were delayed getting home, in some cases up to six hours.

