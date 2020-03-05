The Houston County Sharks varsity team claims eighth straight state wheelchair basketball title 3rd straight year ... the titans play georgia highlands saturday at 3 o'clock ... alright ... the houston county sharks varsity team taking on the henry county hurricanes tonight in the 2020 state wheelchair basketball championship ... the sharks are seeking their 8th straight title ... this game was amazing ... let's go to the macon centerplex ... let's pick this one up in the 2nd period ... henry county up 11-2 ... jacob stevens misses the long two ... kendrick newton with the rebound ... gets out in front ... and then finishes with ease at the rim ... the hurricanes go up 13-2 ... 3rd period ... hurricanes lead 13-4 ... jessie cochran fires ... cash money ... 15-4 hurricanes ... 5th period ... 17-11 hurricanes now ... jacob stevens from long range ... stroke city ... and the sharks cut the lead to three, 17-14 ... 6th period ... one minute to go ... henry county up 21-19 now ... jaquavious west for the tie ... yessir ... and it's 21-all headed into overtime ... ok ... 36 seconds left in o-t ... game tied at 21 ... kendrick newton for the go ahead bucket ... but he gets fouled ... 2 free-throws on the way ... here we go ... 1st free throw ... he drains it ... but he would miss the 2nd one ... hurricanes lead 22-21



