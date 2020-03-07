Global  

LUM"s leader Joe Micon retiring after 41 years of serving the community

LUM's leader Joe Micon retiring after 41 years of serving the community

LUM"s leader Joe Micon retiring after 41 years of serving the community

People packed the St.

Thomas Aquinas Church in West Lafayette to say their goodbye's on Friday night.
LUM"s leader Joe Micon retiring after 41 years of serving the community

Leader.

Joe micon is retiring after 41 years with the social services organization.

People packed the st.

Thomas aquinas church in west lafayette to say their goodbye's.

There were musical performances and remarks from community leaders.

Micon, lum's exectuive director for more than 20 years, was presented with two prestigious awards.

The marquis de lafayette from lafayette mayor roswarski.

And state senator ron alting gave micon the sagamore of the wabash - the highest civilian honor in the state.

Alting said micon deserves it for his generous efforts in giving back to his hometown of lafayette.

News 18 is wishing the best of luck to micon in his retirement.




WLFI

WLFI News 18 Lafayette Urban Ministry is wishing the best of luck to its leader. Joe Micon is retiring after 41 years with the…

