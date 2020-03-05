Health officials urge people to stay calm amid Coronavirus concerns

Are reminding community members to stay calm amid coronavirus concerns.

The first case of the virus was confirmed earlier in indiana - in marion county.

There are no cases of covid19 coronavirus in tippecanoe county.

This afternoon dr. jeremy adler issued a public health emergency for tippecanoe county at a press conference.

It is influenza season and the coronavirus mimics the same symptoms as the cold or flu.

That includes a fever, difficulty breathing and a cough.

There are criteria to test to seif you have the coronavirus.

Dr. adler says you have to be exhibiting the symptoms and have had an elevated risk like traveling to level 3 countries like china, japan, italy and south korea.

Adler says one group is more at risk for a serious case of coronavirus than others.

The risk of severe illness increases at age 50 for those who contract the virus and increases with age.

The highest risk group patients are people ages 80 and over.

Dr. adler says above all stay calm and practice food hand washing habits.

The tippecanoe county health department is relying on the world health organization and centers for disease control for up to date information.

Dr. adler released testing protocols today.

He said the state of indiana has been preparing for the virus since december.

Get tested if you: have a fever and have come into contact with anyone who has coronavirus.

Showing symptoms and have traveled to china, italy, japan or south korea.

Right now, only the indiana state department of health can administer the test.

Adler says use your best judgment and self quarantine if you feel you may have coronavirus.

