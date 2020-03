Centennial family staying in same condo complex where skier diagnosed with Coronavirus stayed 55 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel - Duration: 02:36s - Published Centennial family staying in same condo complex where skier diagnosed with Coronavirus stayed A Centennial family staying in the same condominium complex where a skier who later tested positive for Coronavirus spent several days, says they're concerned, but not enough to change plans. 0

Centennial family staying in same condo complex where skier diagnosed with Coronavirus stayed THE FIRST TWO PRESUMPTIVE POSITIVE CASES THAT WERE REPORTED IN COLORADO YESTERDAY -- AN OLDER WOMAN IS IN ISOLATION IN DOUGLAS COUNTY TONIGHT. HE WAS LIKELY EXPOS DURING A RECENT CRUISE THAT INVOLVED INTERNATIONAL TRAVEL. WE HAVE A MAN IN HIS 30s FROM ANOTHER STATE WHO TRAVELED TO COLORADO WHO WENT SKIING IN KEYSTONE IN VAIL. WE ALSO KNOW THAT MAN AND HIS FIANCÉ RENTED A CONDO IN KEYSTONE WITH SOME FRIENDS. DENVER 7'S LANCE HERNANDEZ IS ON THAT PART OF THE YOU TALKED TO COUPLE STAYING IN THAT SAME CONDO.





