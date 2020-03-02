Global  

Two coronavirus deaths reported in Florida; two presumptive positive cases reported in Broward Co.

Two coronavirus deaths reported in Florida; two presumptive positive cases reported in Broward Co.

Two coronavirus deaths reported in Florida; two presumptive positive cases reported in Broward Co.

The Florida Department of Health announced Friday evening that two people have died and two new presumptive positive cases have been identified.
Recent related news from verified sources

Public Health Emergency Declared In Florida After First Two Presumptive Positive Coronavirus Cases

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has declared a public health emergency after confirming the state's...
cbs4.com - Published

Two people diagnosed with coronavirus in Florida; 150 being tested

Gov. Ron DeSantis’ administration said late Sunday that Florida has two “presumptive positive”...
bizjournals - Published


