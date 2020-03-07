Astronaut Captures A 'Giant Thumbprint' From Space 2 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: Geo Beats - Duration: 00:31s - Published Astronaut Captures A 'Giant Thumbprint' From Space A photo taken by an astronaut on the International Space Station makes it look like there’s a giant thumbprint on Mali. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this