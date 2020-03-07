Global  

Earthquake in Baja California felt in Arizona

The US Geological Survey says a magnitude 5.6 earthquake struck around 9 p.m.

About 55 miles south of Yuma.
PatAmador1

Pat Amador RT @NBCLA: People as far away as Orange County felt the 5.6 preliminary magnitude earthquake in Baja California. https://t.co/SS5wyvv5EL 2 minutes ago

LiveNewsBot

LiveNewsBot RT @fox5sandiego: #BREAKING: 5.5-magnitude #earthquake jolts Baja California, Mexico; felt across San Diego County https://t.co/oQDHRiSi8l… 3 minutes ago

Clearskies68

Clearskies68 RT @breakingweather: A 5.5-magnitude #earthquake was reported in northern Baja California, Mexico this evening. Reports of shaking felt in… 7 minutes ago

KeepingitGOP

🇺🇸 TRUMP 2020 VICTORY 🇺🇸 RT @PaulkSounds: #earthquake Breaking: 5.5 earthquake center around Baja California, felt in San Diego to south Orange County. 18 minutes ago

ajfr4765

Gramma Jeanne RT @Lindamariadelar: Breaking 5.5 Magnitude Earthquake hits Baja, California, Mexico Felt across San Diego County https://t.co/vwsaNAyZRT 23 minutes ago

doubledeelite7

Double Deelite RT @DrLucyJones: The @USGS connects seismic networks and is definitive report on quakes around the world. You can see recent events at htt… 25 minutes ago

HazePress

HazePress The @USGS connects seismic networks and is definitive report on quakes around the world. You can see recent events… https://t.co/YYzzwmhlqr 36 minutes ago

