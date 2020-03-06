Las Vegas strip club offers free hand sanitizer for patrons to prevent coronavirus spread 8 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 02:06s - Published Las Vegas strip club offers free hand sanitizer for patrons to prevent coronavirus spread A Las Vegas strip club is taking steps to help prevent the spread of illness, including coronavirus, by providing hand sanitizer for patrons and increasing their cleaning protocols to keep staff and guests healthy.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Recent related news from verified sources Strip Club Takes Anti-Coronavirus Measures, Makes PSA for Customers Larry Flynt's Hustler Club is not closing up shop as fears mount over the spread of coronavirus --...

TMZ.com - Published 1 day ago







You Might Like



Tweets about this Kyle Johnston RT @reviewjournal: A Las Vegas strip club is looking to help guests stay clean, even when they get a little dirty https://t.co/wZ5PwgGRer 16 hours ago United Van Rentals Las Vegas strip club offers hand sanitizer to combat coronavirus https://t.co/lAVpPVLfXK https://t.co/07IlHmbeIi 16 hours ago Brian Vanderburgh Las Vegas strip club offers hand sanitizer to combat coronavirus https://t.co/8ND8plKRFb https://t.co/6filwWRLFM 17 hours ago Las Vegas Review-Journal A Las Vegas strip club is looking to help guests stay clean, even when they get a little dirty https://t.co/wZ5PwgGRer 17 hours ago Lukas Eggen A Las Vegas strip club is looking to help guests stay clean, even when they get a little dirty https://t.co/WCMbaSQnxO 18 hours ago