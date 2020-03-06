Global  

Las Vegas strip club offers free hand sanitizer for patrons to prevent coronavirus spread

Las Vegas strip club offers free hand sanitizer for patrons to prevent coronavirus spread

Las Vegas strip club offers free hand sanitizer for patrons to prevent coronavirus spread

A Las Vegas strip club is taking steps to help prevent the spread of illness, including coronavirus, by providing hand sanitizer for patrons and increasing their cleaning protocols to keep staff and guests healthy.
