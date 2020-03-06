Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Nick Jonas and Priyanka had a blast at their first Holi

Nick Jonas and Priyanka had a blast at their first Holi

Video Credit: IANS INDIA - Duration: 00:19s - Published < > Embed
Nick Jonas and Priyanka had a blast at their first HoliNick Jonas and Priyanka had a blast at their first Holi
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Dance at Holi Celebration During Trip Back to India

Happy Holi, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra! The 27-year-old Jonas Brothers singer and 37-year-old...
E! Online - Published

Nick Jonas celebrates his first Holi with wifey Priyanka Chopra and other B-town celebs

This is the first time that Nick Jonas is celebrating the festival of colours, Holi. Accompanied by...
Mid-Day - Published Also reported by •RIA Nov.



You Might Like


Tweets about this

CricBollyBuzz

Bollywood Buzz RT @ieEntertainment: .@priyankachopra and @nickjonas had a blast with their friends and family members at Isha Ambani's Holi party. #Priy… 12 minutes ago

ieEntertainment

Indian Express Entertainment .@priyankachopra and @nickjonas had a blast with their friends and family members at Isha Ambani's Holi party.… https://t.co/asgLkNhXOt 32 minutes ago

EncourageAAP

Srini RT @joerave: #Sadistic #perversion of their Lord/Master @narendramodi #BLOODLUST #Holey has ignited their #passion of a #transcendental #bh… 1 hour ago

Andrea_britz23

Andrea Brits RT @jobgujnews3: Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, Katrina Kaif And Others Have A Blast At Ambanis’ Party https://t.co/Ftyfzt8nsu https://t.co/K… 1 hour ago

joerave

Stinger Bee #NyayForIndia #Sadistic #perversion of their Lord/Master @narendramodi #BLOODLUST #Holey has ignited their #passion of a… https://t.co/O4rAEawMtZ 2 hours ago

tigress_kaif

Tigress Katrina 🐯: Queen Of Hearts 💞 RT @bollywood_life: Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas along with Katrina Kaif have a blast at Ambani's Holi bash — pics and videos #Holi2020… 2 hours ago

ElmaGoldwyn

Grouchy Maxx Holi 2020: Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, Katrina Kaif And Others Have A Blast At Isha Ambanis' Party https://t.co/cGEAO5jDHS 2 hours ago

sanamraut16

Sanamraut16 RT @boxofficeindia: In pics: @priyankachopra, @nickjonas, #KatrinaKaif, @vickykaushal09 and others have a blast at #Ambani's Holi bash. #P… 3 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.