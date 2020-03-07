Global  

CoronaVirus: स्वास्थ मंत्री हर्षवर्धन ने दिल्ली एयरपोर

केंद्रीय स्वास्थ्य मंत्री डॉ हर्षवर्धन ने इंदिरा गांधी अंतर्राष्ट्रीय हवाई अड्डे टर्मिनल 3 पर कोरोना वायरस के लिए प्रबंधन और तैयारियों का निरीक्षण किया। गौरतलब है कि चीन के बाद दुनियाभर में पांव पसार रहे कोरोना वायरस से संक्रमित भारत में पाए गए इटली के 14 नागरिकों को आईटीबीपी के एक अलगाव केंद्र से गुड़गांव के मेदांता अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया है।
