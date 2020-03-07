Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Akshay Kumar owns Rs 5-crore villa in Goa

Akshay Kumar owns Rs 5-crore villa in Goa

Video Credit: IANS INDIA - Duration: 01:23s - Published < > Embed
Akshay Kumar owns Rs 5-crore villa in Goa

Akshay Kumar owns Rs 5-crore villa in Goa

Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar, who is one of the highest paid actors in India, has a lavish villa in Goa.

He often visits the beach state to spend quality time with his family.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

The price of Akshay Kumar's villa in Goa will make your jaw drop

Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar, who is one of the highest-paid actors in India, has a lavish villa...
Mid-Day - Published Also reported by •Bollywood Life


Akshay Kumar owns Rs 5-crore villa in Goa

The house which Akshay Kumar owns is located on a white sand beach. He bought it a decade ago.
Zee News - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

cassirvelez9

cassandrarenezvelez RT @bollywood_life: Did you know Akshay Kumar owns Rs. 5 crore villa in Goa? #AkshayKumar #KatrinaKaif #Sooryavanshi #TwinkleKhanna htt… 10 hours ago

shubham12649

Shubham singh RT @news18dotcom: Akshay Kumar, who owns a luxurious villa worth Rs 5 crore in Goa, said that when he is there he ditches his morning exerc… 17 hours ago

PowercutMusic

Powercut Music RT @Weeklyvoice: Akshay Kumar owns Rs 5-crore villa in Goa: Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar, who is one of the highest paid actors in Indi… 20 hours ago

Weeklyvoice

Weekly Voice Akshay Kumar owns Rs 5-crore villa in Goa: Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar, who is one of the highest paid actors… https://t.co/G38cDWDmDG 20 hours ago

mahisto8

mahima RT @news8_plus: Akshay Kumar Owns A Luxurious Villa in Goa Worth Rs 5 Crore https://t.co/5nKpiAfHZn https://t.co/pNmBeBxsKy 20 hours ago

news8_plus

News8Plus Akshay Kumar Owns A Luxurious Villa in Goa Worth Rs 5 Crore https://t.co/5nKpiAfHZn https://t.co/pNmBeBxsKy 21 hours ago

faisalKhiladi

mohd faisal @akshaykumar https://t.co/oo87f6KkVX · 11 hours ago Akshay Kumar Owns A Luxurious Villa in Goa Worth Rs 5 Crore 1 day ago

madhusu10502706

madhu RT @ZeeNews: It's very chilled out: #AkshayKumar on his Rs 5-crore villa in Goa https://t.co/pTUWAMSs1L 1 day ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.