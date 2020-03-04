Dr Jenny Harries: Coronavirus 'not yet' an epidemic in UK

The Deputy Chief Medical Officer for England says the outbreak of coronavirus cannot yet be considered an epidemic, despite a rising number of cases in the UK.

Dr Jenny Harries said: "We're not yet seeing those cases right across the country".

Report by Jonesia.

