Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Jenny Harries > Dr Jenny Harries: Coronavirus 'not yet' an epidemic in UK

Dr Jenny Harries: Coronavirus 'not yet' an epidemic in UK

Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 00:43s - Published < > Embed
Dr Jenny Harries: Coronavirus 'not yet' an epidemic in UK

Dr Jenny Harries: Coronavirus 'not yet' an epidemic in UK

The Deputy Chief Medical Officer for England says the outbreak of coronavirus cannot yet be considered an epidemic, despite a rising number of cases in the UK.

Dr Jenny Harries said: "We're not yet seeing those cases right across the country".

Report by Jonesia.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Deputy Chief Medical Officer: Coronavirus at-home treatment [Video]Deputy Chief Medical Officer: Coronavirus at-home treatment

Deputy Chief Medical Officer Dr Jenny Harries has suggested coronavirus patients could be treated at home in the event of a major outbreak, as "most people don't need significant intensive care." She..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 01:19Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.