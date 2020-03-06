Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Female prison inmates in Thailand put to work making coronavirus face masks

Female prison inmates in Thailand put to work making coronavirus face masks

Video Credit: Newsflare - Duration: 04:37s - Published < > Embed
Female prison inmates in Thailand put to work making coronavirus face masks

Female prison inmates in Thailand put to work making coronavirus face masks

Female prisoners were put to work today (March 7th) making coronavirus face masks amid a shortage in Thailand.

The inmates at the jail in Trang, southern Thailand, received two days of training before being instructed to produce the white two-layered face masks.

Officers and inmates have been ordered to wear them to help contain the spread of the deadly COVID-19 bug, which has infected more than 100,000 globally.

The masks are also handed out to visiting relatives and sold in nearby towns for 10 baht (0.24GBP) amidst a national shortage, which has even seen hospitals run low on masks.

Phakdi Kaewniam, the commander of Trang Provincial Prison, said: ''We're sewing face masks because of a shortage nationally.

Everybody must wear them for personal use and we are also selling them outside." Phakdi said the women can produce 400 masks a day.

''Everybody's working hard to fight the coronavirus,'' he added.

Thailand has 50 recorded cases of the infection, which started last year in Wuhan, China, either at a fresh meat market or at a research laboratory.

The coronavirus has infected more than 100,000 people and killed at least 3,500 around the world.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

alexa_warrior

Revolution will be live Female prison inmates in Thailand put to work making coronavirus face masks https://t.co/UdRa4mBVfA And masks won't… https://t.co/8g7WvjrkLw 40 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

British businessman, 43, being treated for coronavirus in Thailand [Video]British businessman, 43, being treated for coronavirus in Thailand

A 43-year-old British businessman is suffering from the coronavirus in Thailand, officials said on Friday (March 6). The company consultant traveled from London, England on 28 February 2020. He..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 01:13Published

Buddhist monks sew orange face masks that match their robes to protect against coronavirus [Video]Buddhist monks sew orange face masks that match their robes to protect against coronavirus

Buddhist monks in Thailand are working around the clock to sew scared orange face masks to guard themselves against coronavirus.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 05:44Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.