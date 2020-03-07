'Parted ways with BJP, not with 'Hindutva'': Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray 2 weeks ago < > Embed Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 03:09s - Published 'Parted ways with BJP, not with 'Hindutva'': Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said BJP and 'Hindutva' are different. "I've parted ways with BJP but not with 'Hindutva'," Thackeray added. The Shiv Sena chief also announced donation for construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya. The Maharashtra CM offered a donation of Rs 1 crore for the temple construction. Earlier, Thackeray received guard of honour upon his arrival in Ayodhya. 0

