Australia's Carew takes first kitesurfing victory

Video Credit: Reuters - Sports - Duration: 02:00s
James Carew opens the kitesurfing season with victory in the World Cup event in Cape Verde
SHOWS: SAL, CAPE VERDE (MARCH 6, 2020) (QUATTRO MEDIA - NO ARCHIVE.

NO RESALES) 1.

AERIAL VIEW OF BEACH AND KITESURFERS 2.

CAPE VERDE FLAGS FLYING IN THE WIND 3.

MEN'S WINNER JAMES CAREW GETTING READY TO COMPETE 4.

VARIOUS OF CAREW SURFING 5.

CAREW CELEBRATING 6.

CAREW BEING CHEERED BY CROWD 7.

(SOUNDBITE) (English) MEN'S WINNER JAMES CAREW SAYING: "This has been a dream of mine for a while, I've been visualising it so much, I don't know, it feels unreal." 8.

AERIAL OF BEACH 9.

(SOUNDBITE) (English) MEN'S WINNER JAMES CAREW SAYING: "I don't think we could have had any harder conditions.

All the boys were performing, everyone was throwing down and it feels good to be on top." 10.

CAREW ON THE PODIUM 11.

WOMEN'S WINNER INÊS CORREIA GETTING READY TO COMPETE 12.

VARIOUS OF CORREIA PERFORMING 13.

(SOUNDBITE) (English) INÊS CORREIA SAYING: "I am super-happy and super stoked with my results here in Cape Verde because it's my second, almost my first, home.

Most of the people who inspire me every day they live here, they are from here so it's super special." 14.CORREIA ON THE PODIUM STORY: Australia's James Carew celebrated his first Kite-Surf World Cup victory in Cape Verde on Friday (March 6).

He beat runner-up Spain's Matchu Lopes (ESP) in the final while current world champion and local hero Airton Cozzolino took third place.

Portugal's Ines Correia defeated Australian Peri Roberts to win the women's event.

It was the 2020 season's opening event on the sport's world tour.




