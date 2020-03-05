Teargas and water cannons fired at migrants on Turkey-Greece border 3 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: euronews (in English) - Duration: 00:50s - Published Teargas and water cannons fired at migrants on Turkey-Greece border Greek border police fired teargas toward migrants on Saturday as tension continued at a border crossing in the Evros regionView on euronews

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Recent related news from verified sources 'Caught in the middle of a game': Migrants stranded amid EU-Turkey stand-off Greece countered accusations from Turkey on Wednesday that it was responsible for the death of a...

France 24 - Published 2 days ago







You Might Like