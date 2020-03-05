Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Turkey > Teargas and water cannons fired at migrants on Turkey-Greece border

Teargas and water cannons fired at migrants on Turkey-Greece border

Video Credit: euronews (in English) - Duration: 00:50s - Published < > Embed
Teargas and water cannons fired at migrants on Turkey-Greece border

Teargas and water cannons fired at migrants on Turkey-Greece border

Greek border police fired teargas toward migrants on Saturday as tension continued at a border crossing in the Evros regionView on euronews
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

'Caught in the middle of a game': Migrants stranded amid EU-Turkey stand-off

Greece countered accusations from Turkey on Wednesday that it was responsible for the death of a...
France 24 - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

primeNPU

primenews RT @euronews: Teargas and water cannons fired at migrants on Turkey-Greece border https://t.co/p9suBjQv37 59 seconds ago

euronews

euronews Teargas and water cannons fired at migrants on Turkey-Greece border https://t.co/p9suBjQv37 50 minutes ago

FreieWeltEu

Das Linke Nachrichtenportal - Freie Welt ➦ Teargas and water cannons fired at migrants on Turkey-Greece border » https://t.co/V4pGAmFnZj 2 hours ago

HellasNewsFeed

Greece news feed Teargas and water cannons fired at migrants on Turkey-Greece border - Euronews https://t.co/uqSFMcbREi 2 hours ago

Amazing_Europe

Amazing Europe EuroNews Teargas and water cannons fired at migrants on Turkey-Greece border https://t.co/IzUm1zRNg0… https://t.co/BhatKqm5Zq 2 hours ago

marciojmsilva

Márcio M. Silva Teargas and water cannons fired at migrants on Turkey-Greece border https://t.co/WVjPOHDF68 https://t.co/Duog3rjsqX 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.