Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Security cam captures moment thief raids medical shop in western India

Security cam captures moment thief raids medical shop in western India

Video Credit: Newsflare - Duration: 02:00s - Published < > Embed
Security cam captures moment thief raids medical shop in western India

Security cam captures moment thief raids medical shop in western India

A thief has been caught on a security camera breaking into a medical shop and making off with cash worth hundreds of dollars in the western Indian state of Maharashtra.

The incident took place in Akola on March 5th at 3:12 am.

The video shows the helmeted robber enter the shop and use a crowbar to open several drawers full of cash which he stashes in a bag.

According to reports, the thief stole cash worth around 1,550 US dollars.

The shopkeeper has reported the theft to police who are investigating.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.