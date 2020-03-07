Security cam captures moment thief raids medical shop in western India

A thief has been caught on a security camera breaking into a medical shop and making off with cash worth hundreds of dollars in the western Indian state of Maharashtra.

The incident took place in Akola on March 5th at 3:12 am.

The video shows the helmeted robber enter the shop and use a crowbar to open several drawers full of cash which he stashes in a bag.

According to reports, the thief stole cash worth around 1,550 US dollars.

The shopkeeper has reported the theft to police who are investigating.