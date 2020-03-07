Good doggy! Labrador carries owner's shopping from market

Global  

Video Credit: Newsflare - Duration: 00:51s - Published < > Embed
This is the adorable moment a pet dog helped her owner carry the shopping back home.

The seven-year-old Labrador retriever named Lady held a bag full of vegetables in her mouth before heading to the kitchen.

The footage was taken by owner Sutthidarat Khunphathee last Tuesday (February 25th) afternoon while travelling home from the local market.

Sutthidarat, who is heard talking to her pet, said Lady has been trained to be a helpful pet since she was a puppy.

Lady also helps her owner tidy up and collects the newspaper every morning.

Sutthidarat says in the video: "Did you just get back from the market?

Why are you so helpful my Lady?"
