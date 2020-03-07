Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Zidane plays down Juve links

Zidane plays down Juve links

Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 01:28s - Published < > Embed
Zidane plays down Juve links

Zidane plays down Juve links

Zinedine Zidane says he hasn't been approached by Juventus or France about taking over, plus the Real Madrid head coach also gives an update on the injured Eden Hazard.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Gresy73

Grazia RT @Burtytweets: Zidane plays down Juventus talk but offers no guarantees on Real Madrid future #HalaMadrid #Juve #Zidane https://t.co/f65T… 5 days ago

Burtytweets

Chris Burton Zidane plays down Juventus talk but offers no guarantees on Real Madrid future #HalaMadrid #Juve #Zidane https://t.co/f65TFZnFMF 5 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.