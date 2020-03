Money Talks for March 7, 2020

TIME SPENT OUT OF THE WORKFORCEPARENTING.LOCAL FINANCIAL PROFESSIONALBRAD ZUCKER FROM SAFE MONEYADVISORS IS HERE TO SHARE TIPSFOR WOMEN TO TAKE CONTROL OFTHEIRFINANCES AND THEIR FUTURE!WHY DO WOMEN CONTINUE TO LAGBEHIND MEN WHEN IT COMES TORETIREMENT?

WOMEN FACE UNIQUECHALLENGES WHEN IT COMES TOSAVING FOR RETIREMENT.FIRST, THEY LIVE LONGER THANMEN - BY AN AVERAGE OF 6 TO 8YEARS.ALSO, WOMEN TEND TO RETIREEARLIER.ON AVERAGE, WOMEN RETIRE NEARLYA YEAR AND A HALF BEFORE MEN!FAMILY RESPONSIBILITIES CANIMPACT THE PAY GAP.MOTHERS MAKE 70 CENTS TO THEDOLLAR COMPARED TO FATHERS.WOMEN ARE ALSO SUBJECT TOHIGHER HEALTH-CARE COSTS.A 65-YEAR-OLD WOMAN WHO RETIREDIN 2019 WAS EXPECTED TO PAY$15,000 MORE IN HEALTH-CARECOSTS COMPARED TO AMAN OF THESAME AGE.Q: HOW CAN WOMEN TAKE CONTROLOF THEIR FINANCES AND IMPROVETHEIR RETIREMENT OUTLOOK?1.CREATE A BUDGET ONLY ABOUT 6IN 10 WOMEN HAVE A PLAN INPLACE TO KEEP THEM FROMOUTLIVING THEIR SAVINGS.THE FOUNDATION OF EVERY SOUNDFINANCIAL PLAN STARTS WITH ABUDGET.THIS SHOULD INCLUDE INCOME,LIVING EXPENSES, PAYING OFFDEBT AND FINANCIAL GOALS.SMALL STEPS CAN ADD UP TO GREATSTRIDES WHILE PLANNING FORRETIREMENT.BE SURE TO DEFINE YOURSHORT-TERM AND LONG- TERMSAVINGS GOALS.TO HELP YOU GET STARTED, I HAVEA BUDGET WORKSHEET ON MYWEBSITE,ASKBRADZUCKER.COM[ASKBRADZUCKER.COM] 2.PAY YOURSELF FIRST GETIN THE HABIT OF SAVING ON AREGULAR AND CONSISTENT BASIS.SAVE AS MUCH AS YOU CAN,KNOWING THAT SMALL AND LARGEAMOUNTS ADD UP AND COMPOUNDOVER TIME.IF YOUR EMPLOYER OFFERS ARETIREMENT PLAN - PARTICIPATE!BE SURE TO AUTOMATE YOURCONTRIBUTIONS TO PUT IN ENOUGHTO TAKE ADVANTAGE OF THECOMPANY MATCH.ALSO,RAISE YOUR CONTRIBUTIONRATE EVERY YEAR.CONSIDER MAKING CATCH-UPCONTRIBUTIONS IF YOU ARE 50 ANDOLDER.IN 2020, YOU'RE ALLOWED TO SAVEUP TO $26,000 IN YOUR 401(K).IF YOU DON'T HAVE ACCESS TO ARETIREMENT PLAN AT WORK, OPENUP AN IRA.3.DEVELOP A RETIREMENT STRATEGYIN ORDER TO SET YOURSELF UP FORTHE RETIREMENT YOU'VE ALWAYSWANTED, YOU MUST DRAW UP AIN REALITY, 8 IN 10 WOMEN WILLBE SOLELY RESPONSIBLE FOR THEIRFINANCIAL WELL-BEING LATER INLIFE.ENVISION YOUR FUTURE AND SETYOUR RETIREMENT GOALS.THIS WILL HELP YOU ANSWERIMPORTANT QUESTIONS LIKE HOWMUCH MONEY YOU'LL NEED TORETIRE AND HOW CLOSE YOU ARETOMAKING YOUR DREAM RETIREMENT AREALITY.IT PAYS TO HAVE A FINANCIALPROFESSIONAL ON YOUR SIDE TOHELP YOU CREATE A PLAN TO FITYOUR LIFESTYLE AND GOALS.OUR CLIENTS PLAY AN ACTIVE ROLEIN THE FINANCIAL PLANNINGPROCESS.THEY NEED TO KNOW WHERE THEIRMONEY IS GOING AND HOW IT ISBEING USED.4.GET EDUCATED SPEND SOME TIMEIMPORTANCE OF AN INCOME PLAN,INCLUDING THE BEST TIME TOSTART RECEIVING SOCIAL SECURITYAND WAYS TO MAKE YOUR SAVINGSLAST THROUGHOUTYOUR RETIREMENT.WORK WITH A FINANCIAL ADVISORTHAT FOCUSES ON CLIENTEDUCATION.WE WANT OUR CLIENTS TO ASKQUESTIONS AND GAIN AFULLUNDERSTANDING OF THEIR