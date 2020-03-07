Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Cook may be out for a number of weeks

Cook may be out for a number of weeks

Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 01:08s - Published < > Embed
Cook may be out for a number of weeks

Cook may be out for a number of weeks

Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe says it was a "hammer blow" to lose captain Steve Cook with a hamstring injury in the 2-1 defeat at Liverpool but he was pleased with the team's performance.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

RealChadRightel

Chad Groyper 🇵🇱 🌹 Day 1 - attempt number #3 1) 45 minutes out of 8 hours 2) 0 out of 2 hours 3) 0 out of 1 hour 4) No PMO 5) Ate so… https://t.co/KMd6BsP7m2 39 minutes ago

TomCrockerEcho

Tom Crocker 'It looks like he’ll be struggling for a number of weeks' – Howe says Steve Cook's hamstring injury is a 'hammer bl… https://t.co/2C00WeoT9j 44 minutes ago

MTfromCC

MT from CC @Neoavatara Also, Trump is deliberately trying to cook the books on the number of cases in the way they are handlin… https://t.co/GXw6C58ey4 47 minutes ago

EPLmostread

EPL Most Views in 24 hours 'It looks like he'll be struggling for a number of weeks' - Howe says Steve Cook's hamstring...… https://t.co/ltpV7xiwbc 47 minutes ago

SouichiTerada

Souichi Terada fwiw, the newcomers in spring ball — Jay Maclin, Damon Hazelton, Brady Cook, Ben Key, Harrison Mevis, Elijah Collin… https://t.co/H994wbEVak 1 hour ago

Baghdaddy5

بغدادي @omar_nidawi When you cook your book right. The deficit is just a number. Has no effect in the real life. It only exist in the book. 1 hour ago

Irish_Jelly

Olasubomi. And that the merchants just cook up lies to trap unsuspecting buyers into purchasing their items. I have sent video… https://t.co/c29Jpsnqwx 1 hour ago

liverpoolnews26

liverpoolnews2019 'It looks like he'll be struggling for a number of weeks' - Howe says Steve Cook's hamstring...… https://t.co/qZ3Ih3r8n6 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.