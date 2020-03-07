Cook may be out for a number of weeks

Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe says it was a "hammer blow" to lose captain Steve Cook with a hamstring injury in the 2-1 defeat at Liverpool but he was pleased with the team's performance.



Tweets about this Chad Groyper 🇵🇱 🌹 Day 1 - attempt number #3 1) 45 minutes out of 8 hours 2) 0 out of 2 hours 3) 0 out of 1 hour 4) No PMO 5) Ate so… https://t.co/KMd6BsP7m2 39 minutes ago Tom Crocker 'It looks like he’ll be struggling for a number of weeks' – Howe says Steve Cook's hamstring injury is a 'hammer bl… https://t.co/2C00WeoT9j 44 minutes ago MT from CC @Neoavatara Also, Trump is deliberately trying to cook the books on the number of cases in the way they are handlin… https://t.co/GXw6C58ey4 47 minutes ago EPL Most Views in 24 hours 'It looks like he'll be struggling for a number of weeks' - Howe says Steve Cook's hamstring...… https://t.co/ltpV7xiwbc 47 minutes ago Souichi Terada fwiw, the newcomers in spring ball — Jay Maclin, Damon Hazelton, Brady Cook, Ben Key, Harrison Mevis, Elijah Collin… https://t.co/H994wbEVak 1 hour ago بغدادي @omar_nidawi When you cook your book right. The deficit is just a number. Has no effect in the real life. It only exist in the book. 1 hour ago Olasubomi. And that the merchants just cook up lies to trap unsuspecting buyers into purchasing their items. I have sent video… https://t.co/c29Jpsnqwx 1 hour ago liverpoolnews2019 'It looks like he'll be struggling for a number of weeks' - Howe says Steve Cook's hamstring...… https://t.co/qZ3Ih3r8n6 1 hour ago