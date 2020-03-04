Global  

Hachette cancels publication of Woody Allen's memoir a month before release

Recent related news from verified sources

Hachette cancels Woody Allen memoir following staff walkout

On Friday, Woody Allen's publisher, Hachette Books Group, decided to cancel the planned release of...
CBC.ca - Published

Hachette workers stage walkout to protest publication of Woody Allen memoir

Hachette workers stage walkout to protest publication of Woody Allen memoirWorkers say company is not listening to their concerns over support for film-maker accused of sexual...
WorldNews - Published


