Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Coronavirus: Empty supermarket shelves amid panic buying

Coronavirus: Empty supermarket shelves amid panic buying

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:30s - Published < > Embed
Coronavirus: Empty supermarket shelves amid panic buying

Coronavirus: Empty supermarket shelves amid panic buying

Empty shelves are being reported across the country as people stockpile over coronavirus fears.

More than 200 people have now tested positive for coronavirus in the UK, the Department of Health has said.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Panic buying follows coronavirus across the globe

Panic buying follows coronavirus across the globeHong Kong (AFP) March 5, 2020 Shelves are being stripped bare of toilet rolls, hand sanitiser and...
Terra Daily - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

VexedWonderer

Vexed RT @Charlotte3003G: My local supermarket has #toiletrolls. The shelves were not empty. I'd say 90% pf people shopping were not panic buying… 2 hours ago

Ethica11y_Vegan

🌱 Culinary Conscience ⓥ RT @Ethica11y_Vegan: 🚽🍩 TOILET PAPER SUBSTITUTE I PURCHASED TODAY 😂 DUE TO #coronavirus SUPERMARKET PANIC BUYING LEAVING EMPTY SHELVES. Co… 2 hours ago

ThisCrazyLife3

ThisCrazyLife Well I set my alarm for just after midnight to go to the supermarket while it’s just opened. Need to do a weekly sh… https://t.co/W41PVVLA8k 3 hours ago

friedflour

vooveevoo RT @EuropeanUnionC: Video: Supermarket shelves in Northern #Italy are empty as shoppers prepare for the #coronavirus outbreak. Italy has 22… 4 hours ago

visitcamberwell

Visit Camberwell RT @MrParking: Is the Coronavirus making the country careful or potty ? Yesterday I went to get toilet and kitchen rolls and found all the… 4 hours ago

martinski99

Martin Supermarket shelves empty of baked beans, pasta, tinned peaches. Why do these panic buyers eat such***meals? #coronavirus 4 hours ago

Susan31382732

Susan RT @Scotpol1314: A bit of logic, all this panic buying of loo rolls. If because of Coronavirus Supermarket shelves will be empty sure it is… 4 hours ago

marcusdestijl

Marcus de stijl #bbcnews seems obsessedly intent on stoking panic about coronavirus. Item after ten from all over the world. Linger… https://t.co/MyzV7sSCV3 5 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Juventus down Inter Milan 2-0 in Serie A match played in empty stadium [Video]Juventus down Inter Milan 2-0 in Serie A match played in empty stadium

Juventus down rivals Inter Milan 2-0 in Serie A match played in empty stadium due to coronavirus

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 01:04Published

Coronavirus Has Bay Area Shoppers Emptying Store Shelves [Video]Coronavirus Has Bay Area Shoppers Emptying Store Shelves

Coronavirus concerns are still creating a frenzy at stores and pharmacies. Da Lin went shopping on Saturday to see what's in demand, and what's back on store shelves.

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 02:01Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.