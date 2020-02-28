Global  

Countries worst hit by coronavirus boost battle against epidemic

Countries worst hit by coronavirus boost battle against epidemicSouth Korea and China intensify measures in a bid to stem the virus.
France closes the Louvre as virus spreads to new fronts

France closes the Louvre as virus spreads to new frontsPARIS — Coronavirus cases surged in Italy, and France closed the world-famous Louvre Museum as the...
WorldNews - Published

Coronavirus: 290 million students out of school as global virus battle intensifies

Almost 300 million students worldwide faced weeks at home on Thursday with Italy the latest country...
IndiaTimes - Published


Recent related videos from verified sources

Virus is 'threat for every country, rich and poor': WHO [Video]Virus is 'threat for every country, rich and poor': WHO

The World Health Organization&apos;s director general is concerned that some countries are not taking the threat of coronavirus seriously enough. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesuss says that successfully..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:53Published

Coronavirus in Latin America: Health officials on alert [Video]Coronavirus in Latin America: Health officials on alert

Not all countries in the region are equally prepared to face an epidemic that seems inevitable.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:33Published

