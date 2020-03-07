Global  

Thinking Of Becoming A Digital Nomad? Expert Says Do This One Thing First

Thinking Of Becoming A Digital Nomad? Expert Says Do This One Thing First

Thinking Of Becoming A Digital Nomad? Expert Says Do This One Thing First

KoHub is a coworking space in Thailand that attracts "digital nomads" looking to work remotely.

According to Business Insider, KoHub founder James Abbott says he has one piece of advice that all digital nomads should follow.

Get a job that pays and allows remote work before leaving home!

Abbott says it's a common problem in the digital nomad community, especially in famously inexpensive destinations like Chiang Mai.
Thinking Of Becoming A Digital Nomad? Expert Says Do This One Thing First

