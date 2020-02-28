Global  

U.S. Deaths From Coronavirus Rise To 17 With New Florida Fatalities

U.S. Deaths From Coronavirus Rise To 17 With New Florida FatalitiesThere are over 300 confirmed cases throughout the country.
China reports 44 new virus deaths, lowest rise in new cases in over a month

China reports 44 new virus deaths, lowest rise in new cases in over a monthBeijing (AFP) Feb 28, 2020 China reported 44 more deaths from the novel coronavirus epidemic on...
Terra Daily - Published


Coronavirus fatalities: World Health Organization figures disputed

New concerns about the coronavirus after the number of cases worldwide tops 100,000.

New concerns about the coronavirus after the number of cases worldwide tops 100,000.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:22Published

Two coronavirus deaths reported in Florida; two presumptive positive cases reported in Broward Co.

The Florida Department of Health announced Friday evening that two people have died and two new presumptive positive cases have been identified.

The Florida Department of Health announced Friday evening that two people have died and two new presumptive positive cases have been identified.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:37Published

