Italian Cruise Turned Away From Ports Even With No Virus Reported

AP The Costa Fortuna cruise ship was barred from docking in Phuket, Thailand, and then Penang, Malaysia.

Costa, the cruise company, says there are no suspected cases on of the coronavirus on board.

Thailand blocked the cruise anyway for fear that Italians on board could be incubating the virus.

Cruise travel has suffered greatly from the coronavirus: more than 600 people on the Diamond Princess got sick off Japan, while the Grand Princess off San Francisco has at least 21 cases on board.
