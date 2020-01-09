Saudi Arabia detains two senior royals: sources 25 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 00:44s - Published Saudi Arabia detains two senior royals: sources Saudi Arabia has detained two senior members of the Saudi royal family - Prince Ahmed bin Abdulaziz, the younger brother of King Salman, and Mohammed bin Nayef, the king's nephew, two sources with knowledge of the matter said. Francesca Lynagh reports.

