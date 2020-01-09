Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Saudi Arabia detains two senior royals: sources

Saudi Arabia detains two senior royals: sources

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 00:44s - Published < > Embed
Saudi Arabia detains two senior royals: sources

Saudi Arabia detains two senior royals: sources

Saudi Arabia has detained two senior members of the Saudi royal family - Prince Ahmed bin Abdulaziz, the younger brother of King Salman, and Mohammed bin Nayef, the king&apos;s nephew, two sources with knowledge of the matter said.

Francesca Lynagh reports.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Saudi Arabia detains two senior royals, including king's brother -sources

Saudi Arabia has detained two senior members of the Saudi royal family - Prince Ahmed bin Abdulaziz,...
Reuters India - Published Also reported by •HaaretzReutersIndian ExpressDeutsche Welle


Russia Won’t Accept Additional 1.2 Million Bpd Output Cut

Russia is not on board with a proposal of OPEC leader Saudi Arabia that the OPEC+ coalition deepen...
OilPrice.com - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

buddendorf

Buddendorff Saudi Arabia detains three senior members of royal family https://t.co/DM60GpZyy4 1 minute ago

MatthewCronin9

Matthew Cronin RT @carolfromindy: Saudi Arabia detains three senior members of royal family. https://t.co/NDRxxM22aA 2 minutes ago

globalspectator

GlobalSpectator RT @ejmalrai: Will this teaches #SaudiArabia not to trust #USA? Crown Prince MbS, accused Prince Ahmed bin Abdulaziz, brother of King Salm… 5 minutes ago

msdots1

Dottie Cooper RT @BoSnerdley: Saudi Arabia detains senior royals for alleged coup plot, including... https://t.co/d9qGJqZc8n >> wanna bet they will be de… 5 minutes ago

Hephaestus7

Samuel Miller Saudi Arabia detains three senior members of royal family - BBC News https://t.co/TMz1UUjmqN 7 minutes ago

Vectom2

Vectom Saudi Arabia detains three senior members of royal family https://t.co/W0BiG9Pxku 7 minutes ago

JohnCalderhead

John Calderhead BBC News - Saudi Arabia detains three senior members of royal family https://t.co/FTCwbjOmuU 11 minutes ago

KevinJona4

Kevin Jona Saudi Arabia detains three senior royals, including king’s brother, sources say https://t.co/69HJq94nso https://t.co/doqIt981M4 18 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Royal Rift Update [Video]Royal Rift Update

Details are emerging following the historic two-hour meeting among the Royal Family at Sandringham after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced they would be stepping back from being senior royals..

Credit: ETCanada     Duration: 01:06Published

Twitter Had Some Pretty Witty Responses If Meghan & Harry Moved To Canada [Video]Twitter Had Some Pretty Witty Responses If Meghan & Harry Moved To Canada

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's announcement that they'd back down as "senior" members of the royal family and relocate to spend more time in North America had some Twitter users getting fresh if the..

Credit: HuffPost Canada     Duration: 01:49Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.