SXSW Canceled for the First Time Over Coronavirus Concerns The annual film, tech and music festival was scheduled to start next week in Austin, Texas, on March 13.

As recently as this past Tuesday, plans to hold the festival seemed to be on track.

Increasing concerns over the fast-spreading coronavirus ultimately forced the cancellation.

Several participating companies and speakers had already announced they would not attend.

The move is not good for Austin's economy, which took in over $355 million from SXSW in 2019.

According to SXSW's website, plans to re-schedule the event are being looked at.

SWSW, via cancellation note SXSW was started in 1987.
