Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, US VP Mike Pence On Coronavirus

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis was joined by US Vice President Mike Pence and other federal officials on Saturday afternoon at Port Everglades to talk about the coronavirus.
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis & Vice President Mike Pence To Discuss Coronavirus

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and Vice President Mike Pence are scheduled Friday afternoon to discuss...
cbs4.com - Published

Pence meets with Fla. Gov DeSantis on coronavirus

Vice President Mike Pence participates in a Florida Coronavirus Response Meeting with Governor Ron...
USATODAY.com - Published Also reported by •cbs4.com



Local sea ports monitor coronavirus developments and impact [Video]Local sea ports monitor coronavirus developments and impact

Vice President Mike Pence met with cruise line executives in Broward County on Friday to address the impact of the coronavirus on the industry.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:43Published

21 people test positive for coronavirus on Grand Princess [Video]21 people test positive for coronavirus on Grand Princess

US officials say 21 people have tested positive for coronavirus on the Grand Princess, which is being held off San Francisco with 3,500 people on board, including 140 Britons. US vice president Mike..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:12Published

