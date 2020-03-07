Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Ronaldinho regresa a cárcel de Paraguay tras orden de prisión preventiva

Ronaldinho regresa a cárcel de Paraguay tras orden de prisión preventiva

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:29s - Published < > Embed
Ronaldinho regresa a cárcel de Paraguay tras orden de prisión preventiva

Ronaldinho regresa a cárcel de Paraguay tras orden de prisión preventiva

El exinternacional brasileño Ronaldinho Gáucho y su hermano Roberto fueron trasladados este sábado a una cárcel de Asunción tras la orden de prisión preventiva firmada por una jueza en el Palacio de Justicia, donde ambos habían comparecido unas seis horas antes para la imposición de medidas.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.