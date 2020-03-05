Sinckler: England peaking at right time 6 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 01:46s - Published Sinckler: England peaking at right time Kyle Sinckler believes England are peaking at the right time following their win over Wales in the Six Nations - and says he has developed as a person in the last year. 0

