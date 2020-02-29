Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Coronavirus now in majority of U.S. states

Coronavirus now in majority of U.S. states

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 02:15s - Published < > Embed
Coronavirus now in majority of U.S. states

Coronavirus now in majority of U.S. states

More than half of all U.S. states have reported cases of the coronavirus, which originated in China last year and causes the sometimes deadly respiratory illness COVID-19.

This report produced by Jonah Green.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Coronavirus: How Super Tuesday states are trying to prevent its spread at the polls

As Super Tuesday gets underway and the majority of the nation’s voters line up to vote for their...
FOXNews.com - Published

South Korea virus cases surge as WHO sounds maximum alert

South Korea virus cases surge as WHO sounds maximum alertSouth Korea reported its biggest surge in new coronavirus cases on Saturday as concerns grew of a...
WorldNews - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

_ALNEWS_

ALNEWS Coronavirus Threatens Majority of U.S. States https://t.co/EdBACkE8oa via @YouTube 45 minutes ago

han_del_

Henry RT @ReutersTV: Coronavirus now in majority of U.S. states https://t.co/UqVrs7E7XE https://t.co/q2s6S93eo5 1 hour ago

17Foro

Foro 17 Coronavirus now in majority of U.S. states: https://t.co/o7hxv20fUt via @ReutersTV 2 hours ago

ReutersTV

Reuters TV Coronavirus now in majority of U.S. states https://t.co/UqVrs7E7XE https://t.co/q2s6S93eo5 2 hours ago

pmanzo70

Paolo Manzo RT @MarshaBlackburn: Most people don’t know we rely on China for a majority of our prescription drugs. The coronavirus serves as a stark… 2 hours ago

anamarialives

Anamarialives RT @skyeabridged: a majority of the fear around the coronavirus is based in racism and that stigma is even impacting poc who were born and… 3 hours ago

pigtailbabie

BourbonOnTheRocks For those of us blood red majority states (like Arkansas @TomCottonAR) you can bet the propaganda ‘hoax’ Coronaviru… https://t.co/bBZjskoWU3 7 hours ago

MarianDClough

MontanaSkies🇺🇸⭐️⭐️⭐️TEXT TRUMP TO 88022 The majority of the states claiming coronavirus are run by Dems. 8 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Mitch McConnell Urging Coronavirus Bill Be Passed [Video]Mitch McConnell Urging Coronavirus Bill Be Passed

U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is a controversial leader from Kentucky. This passed Monday, he brought news that may unify everyone in America towards a common goal. He said he wants the..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:33Published

Trump: U.S. Will Screen Travelers Due To U.S. Coronavirus Death [Video]Trump: U.S. Will Screen Travelers Due To U.S. Coronavirus Death

On Sunday, President Trump said travelers from countries at high risk of coronavirus would be screened before boarding and upon arrival in the U.S. According to Reuters, his Twitter announcement comes..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:36Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.