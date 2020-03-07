Global  

Coronavirus Update: Gov. Andrew Cuomo Declares State Of Emergency In New York

Coronavirus Update: Gov. Andrew Cuomo Declares State Of Emergency In New York

Coronavirus Update: Gov. Andrew Cuomo Declares State Of Emergency In New York

Gov.

Andrew Cuomo declared a state of emergency in New York after announcing more than 30 new confirmed cases Saturday.
