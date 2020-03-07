Global  

How Airlines Are Changing They Way They Hand Out Drinks On Planes

How Airlines Are Changing They Way They Hand Out Drinks On Planes

How Airlines Are Changing They Way They Hand Out Drinks On Planes

US airlines have already been hit hard by rising coronavirus outbreaks around the word.

Now, Reuters reports airlines are stepping up measures to guard against the spread of coronavirus through person-to-person contamination on planes.

One such measure is eliminating wine and water refills, to keeping passengers from touching serving trays and food baskets.

Instead of bringing wine or water bottles into the aisles for refills, United Airlines flight attendants will now provide a new cup or glass.

Airlines are also offering travelers free rebooking options, as they try to soothe passengers nervous about cabin cleanliness and air-circulation systems.

