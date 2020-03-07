Bee Movie Clip - Pollen Power

Bee Movie Clip - Pollen Power - Barry (Jerry Seinfeld) goes out with the Pollen Jocks and pollinates the flowers of Central Park.

Plot synopsis: Fresh out of college, Barry the Bee (Jerry Seinfeld) finds the prospect of working with honey uninspiring.

He flies outside the hive for the first time and talks to a human (Renée Zellweger), breaking a cardinal rule of his species.

Barry learns that humans have been stealing and eating honey for centuries, and he realizes that his true calling is to obtain justice for his kind by suing humanity for theft.