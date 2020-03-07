The Rhythm Section Movie - Blake Lively, Jude Law

Global  

The Rhythm Section Film trailer - Plot synopsis: Stephanie Patrick is on a path of self-destruction after the death of her family in an airplane crash, a flight that she was meant to be on.

After discovering that the crash was not an accident, her anger awakens a new sense of purpose and she rises to uncover the truth by adapting the identity of an assassin to track down those responsible.

The new, and lethal, Stephanie Patrick is on a mission to fill the void between what she knows and what she is told.

Directed by: Reed Morano screenplay: Mark Burnell cast: Blake Lively, Jude Law, Sterling K.

Brown, Max Casella, Daniel Mays, Richard Brake, Raza Jaffrey, Geoff Bell, Jade Anouka, Tawfeek Barhom

jcksaCinema

Jackisa Cinema The Rhythm Section Review: An Electrifying Action Movie Sees Blake Lively At Her Best https://t.co/XIKDMKOj8R https://t.co/6NP8ZL7KYv 2 days ago

philjeuwbens

Philjeuwbens Aditya Rahantoknam 🤴🏼 THE RHYTHM SECTION Trailer 2 (2020) Blake Lively, Jude Law, Action Movie HD https://t.co/4GOmhBSHDg via @YouTube 4 days ago

TimesofNewsHUB

Times of News The Rhythm Section Review: Blake Lively Can’t Save This Slow Revenge Thriller https://t.co/8SutBHDMyX 1 week ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Blake Lively's 'The Rhythm Section' Is One Of The Biggest Bombs Of All Time [Video]Blake Lively's 'The Rhythm Section' Is One Of The Biggest Bombs Of All Time

&quot;The Rhythm Section&quot; is a new thriller starring Blake Lively.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:26Published

Blake Lively's 'The Rhythm Section' Is One Of The Biggest Bombs Of All Time [Video]Blake Lively's 'The Rhythm Section' Is One Of The Biggest Bombs Of All Time

"The Rhythm Section" is a new thriller starring Blake Lively. It made just $2.8 million over the weekend. The movie cost $50 million to make. According to Deadline it could lose Paramount between..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:26Published

