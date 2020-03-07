Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Tune into the Future Documentary Movie

Tune into the Future Documentary Movie

Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Duration: 01:40s - Published < > Embed
Tune into the Future Documentary Movie

Tune into the Future Documentary Movie

Tune into the Future Documentary Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: Many decades before the internet gave us nerd culture, there was Hugo Gernsback, an eccentric Luxembourgish writer and inventor who went on to become the father of modern science fiction.

His misunderstood design of a revolutionary wireless radio system set him on a mission to educate people about how science would shape the future and to inspire young minds to come up with new inventions for the world of tomorrow.

He saw the future and wanted to teach people how to live in the Age of Science.

Eventually, Hugo Gernsback turned to publishing, launching the pioneering science fiction magazine Amazing Stories that would help jumpstart a whole new literary genre.

Genre: documentary directed by: Eric Schockmel

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

schumapa

Pascal Schumacher RT @Schockmel: After almost 7 years TUNE INTO THE FUTURE is done. It's a 📽️ documentary about Hugo Gernsback, perhaps the most influential… 1 week ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

River Tales Documentary movie [Video]River Tales Documentary movie

River Tales Documentary movie trailer - Synopsis: While a Chinese businessman wants to take control of the interoceanic route in Nicaragua, actor and teacher Yemn creates a play with the local kids to..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 01:32Published

Irradiated documentary Movie Clip [Video]Irradiated documentary Movie Clip

Irradiated Movie Clip Plot synopsis: Being a survivor cannot be put into words. But you need to live and approach that irradiation that may be without any cause, any knowledge, any possible..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 02:12Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.