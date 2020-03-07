Tune into the Future Documentary Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: Many decades before the internet gave us nerd culture, there was Hugo Gernsback, an eccentric Luxembourgish writer and inventor who went on to become the father of modern science fiction.

His misunderstood design of a revolutionary wireless radio system set him on a mission to educate people about how science would shape the future and to inspire young minds to come up with new inventions for the world of tomorrow.

He saw the future and wanted to teach people how to live in the Age of Science.

Eventually, Hugo Gernsback turned to publishing, launching the pioneering science fiction magazine Amazing Stories that would help jumpstart a whole new literary genre.

Genre: documentary directed by: Eric Schockmel