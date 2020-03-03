Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Coronavirus Cases In Massachusetts Rises To 12 Presumptive, 1 Confirmed

Coronavirus Cases In Massachusetts Rises To 12 Presumptive, 1 Confirmed

Video Credit: WBZ CBS Boston - Duration: 02:42s - Published < > Embed
Coronavirus Cases In Massachusetts Rises To 12 Presumptive, 1 ConfirmedWBZ-TV's Jim Smith reports.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Second Mass. resident with coronavirus identified in Norfolk County

Massachusetts officials said late Monday they had identified a second case of the novel coronavirus...
bizjournals - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

gasfuel

automotive Coronavirus Cases In Massachusetts Rises To 12 Presumptive, 1 Confirmed https://t.co/NIHhfltVwc 52 minutes ago

BahstinGuy

Boston Guy RT @wbz: Coronavirus Cases In Massachusetts Rises To 12 Presumptive, 1 Confirmed https://t.co/yqR4jDzSN3 5 hours ago

wbz

WBZ | CBS Boston News Coronavirus Cases In Massachusetts Rises To 12 Presumptive, 1 Confirmed https://t.co/yqR4jDzSN3 5 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

State of Emergency Declared in New York Over Rise in COVID-19 Cases [Video]State of Emergency Declared in New York Over Rise in COVID-19 Cases

State of Emergency Declared in New York Over Rise in COVID-19 Cases On March 7, Governor Andrew Cuomo declared a state of emergency in New York. The declaration is due to concerns surrounding the..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:11Published

Italian Cruise Turned Away From Ports Even With No Virus Reported [Video]Italian Cruise Turned Away From Ports Even With No Virus Reported

AP The Costa Fortuna cruise ship was barred from docking in Phuket, Thailand, and then Penang, Malaysia. Costa, the cruise company, says there are no suspected cases on of the coronavirus on board...

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:36Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.