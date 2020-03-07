Mike Pence meets with cruise executives in Florida now < > Embed Video Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach - Duration: 02:12s - Published Mike Pence meets with cruise executives in Florida Vice President Mike Pence met with cruise line executives in Broward County on Saturday to address the impact of the coronavirus on the industry.

Recent related news from verified sources Pence calls for 'whole of America' approach to coronavirus at meeting with cruise line executives Vice President Mike Pence on Saturday said the U.S. was engaging in a “whole of America”...

