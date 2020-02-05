Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > 2 Attendees Who Visited AIPAC In DC Test Positive For Coronavirus, Officials Say

2 Attendees Who Visited AIPAC In DC Test Positive For Coronavirus, Officials Say

Video Credit: WJZ Baltimore - Duration: 00:21s - Published < > Embed
2 Attendees Who Visited AIPAC In DC Test Positive For Coronavirus, Officials Say

2 Attendees Who Visited AIPAC In DC Test Positive For Coronavirus, Officials Say

At least two people who attended the American Israel Public Affairs Committee conference in Washington, D.C., tested positive for the coronavirus, the organization and health officials confirmed.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Two AIPAC attendees test positive for coronavirus

Two AIPAC attendees test positive for coronavirusSome 18,000 attendees, including a few world leaders, dozens of members of Congress, and high-profile...
Jerusalem Post - Published Also reported by •TIME



You Might Like


Tweets about this

PeterLouisXVII

Peter-Louis🇺🇸🗺 RT @DrEricDing: Holy moly guacamole 🥑 - AIPAC confirms that two conference attendees have now tested positive for coronavirus. conf size? 1… 19 minutes ago

wjz

WJZ | CBS Baltimore At Least 2 Attendees Who Visited AIPAC In DC Test Positive For Coronavirus https://t.co/5ZHFpbcepR https://t.co/inom8IANrq 3 hours ago

SilverlineRDU

Lexy Mark RT @wjz: At Least 2 Attendees Who Visited AIPAC In DC Test Positive For Coronavirus https://t.co/G0njon89eK https://t.co/vjykCsH6PA 8 hours ago

wjz

WJZ | CBS Baltimore At Least 2 Attendees Who Visited AIPAC In DC Test Positive For Coronavirus https://t.co/G0njon89eK https://t.co/vjykCsH6PA 8 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Florida officials waited for more than 24 hours to tell the public about confirmed coronavirus cases [Video]Florida officials waited for more than 24 hours to tell the public about confirmed coronavirus cases

State officials waited to tell the public about confirmed coronavirus cases in Florida for at least 24 hours after officials learned of positive test results.

Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach     Duration: 02:11Published

Ten test positive on quarantined ship in Japan [Video]Ten test positive on quarantined ship in Japan

Around 3,700 people are facing at least two weeks locked away on a cruise liner anchored off Japan after health officials confirmed on Wednesday that 10 people on the ship had tested positive for..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:41Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.