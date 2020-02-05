|
2 Attendees Who Visited AIPAC In DC Test Positive For Coronavirus, Officials Say
At least two people who attended the American Israel Public Affairs Committee conference in Washington, D.C., tested positive for the coronavirus, the organization and health officials confirmed.
