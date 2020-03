Boots vs Badges basketball game raises $1,200

MEMBERS OF THEOSHKOSH POLICE ANDFIRE DEPARTMENTS.THE EVENT WASCALLED BOOTS VSBADGES.POLICE OFFICERSDRESSED UP IN BLUEJERSEYS ..

WHILEFIRE FIGHTERSDRESSED UP IN RED.BOTH ARE RAISINGMONEY FOR LOCALCHARITIES IN THEOSHKOSH AREA.ON TOP OF THAT ..THE HERD SAY THEGOAL OF THE EVENTIS TO CREATE A BONDBETWEEN LOCALFIRST RESPONDERS ..AND THE COMMUNITYOF OSHKOSH."Pretty cool experience forthem to get out there, butalso to raise money forlocal charities.

Boots teamis raising money for thelocal dive team and thebadges are raising moneyfor the k-9 unit here inOshkosh as well.MORE THAN 12HUNDRED DOLLARSWAS RAISEDTHROUGH TODAY'SEVENT.IT WAS ALSO A LOTOF FUN ..

LIKE THISGUY WHO NAILED AHALF COURT SHOTDURING HALFTIME.IT IS THE 2ND YEARTHE HERD HAVEHOSTED THIS EVENT.