Four new Oregon coronavirus cases confirmed

Four new Oregon coronavirus cases confirmed

Four new Oregon coronavirus cases confirmed

Among those cases, three were travel-related and one had contact with an already known case.
Four new Oregon coronavirus cases confirmed

Thank you for joining us i'm jillian smukler.

The number of confirmed corona virus cases in oregon has now*doubled.

This morning health officials announced*four*new pruh-sumptive cases of corona virus in jackson, klamyth, and washington counties.

This brings the*total case count in oregon to seven.

Kezi 9 news reporter emma jerome is live in the studio with the latest information...emma?

Jillian... these are the first cases identified in southern oregon and to clarify... presumptive means these cases have been confirmed by the oregon health authority... but need to be confirmed by the centers for disease control in atlanta to be confirmed 100 percent positive this morning jackson county public health held a press conference announcing two new in jackson county saying they were adults between 55 and 75 -- both who have known travel exposure.

They live in the same household and are quarantined in their own home dr jim shames: "the infividuals have been fully cooperative with jackson county and we don't feel there's any identifiable risk to the greaster community in jackson county and there are no known community spread at this time there was also a new case confirmed in klamath county.

That case is known to be travel related and washington county where officials say the new case had contact with a known case and did not require medical attention "there were a number of plans... procedures put in place... we did things that limited the spread to the community that were very effective so we are refining those and updating those as we go along no personal information has been released about the person in klamath county with the virus there are still no confirmed cases or suspicion of cases here in lane county and officials with lane county health and human services say that if one were to surface... we would find out within hours of their knowing... reporting live in the studio emma jerome



