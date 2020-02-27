Joe Biden campaigns in KC Saturday

Global  

Former vice president Joe Biden campaigned Saturday in Kansas City.

He also talked to KMBC's Micheal Mahoney about the Trump administration's handling of the coronavirus.
Joe Biden finds the history he relies on in South Carolina

History literally surrounded Joe Biden during his appearance in the third oldest city in South...
Delawareonline - Published

Joe Biden leads in South Carolina, but Bernie Sanders still the favourite to win Super Tuesday

Bernie Sanders is the Democratic front-runner, but a win by former vice-president Joe Biden in...
CBC.ca - Published Also reported by •France 24Denver Post



VP Picks: Biden And Bernie

Bernie and Biden are currently battling for the Democratic presidential nomination. Many are beginning to wonder about the nominee's vice-presidential pick, reports Business Insider. Their selections..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:36Published

Deval Patrick Becomes Latest Former 2020 Rival To Back Biden

Joe Biden secured the endorsement of another former presidential rival on Friday

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 00:25Published

