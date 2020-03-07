Global  

Coronavirus Update: Amtrak Suspends Acela Non-Stop Service Between New York, Washington, D.C.

Coronavirus Update: Amtrak Suspends Acela Non-Stop Service Between New York, Washington, D.C.

Coronavirus Update: Amtrak Suspends Acela Non-Stop Service Between New York, Washington, D.C.Amtrak is taking measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus.
