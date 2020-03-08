Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Only Movie Clip - We need to get out of here now

Only Movie Clip - We need to get out of here now

Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Duration: 02:02s - Published < > Embed
Only Movie Clip - We need to get out of here now

Only Movie Clip - We need to get out of here now

Only Movie Clip - We need to get out of here now Plot synopsis: After a comet releases a deadly virus that attacks all the women in the world, Eva (Freida Pinto) and Will (Leslie Odom Jr.) are forced into hiding from both the illness and the savages who hunt the few surviving women.

Trapped inside their over-sterilized apartment, the couple’s relationship and sense of sanity begins to crumble.

When Eva’s desperation for a normal life becomes as dangerous as the world outside, the couple escapes their self-imposed quarantine to fight for their lives.

Director Takashi Doscher Writers Takashi Doscher Actors Leslie Odom Jr., Freida Pinto, Chandler Riggs Genre Action and Adventure, Drama Run Time 1 hour 38 minutes

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Daniel Craig Shares Sneak Peek of 'No Time to Die' During 'Saturday Night Live' Monologue - Watch!

Daniel Craig is taking over Saturday Night Live! The 52-year-old actor hosted the sketch show on...
Just Jared - Published

'Space Jam' Scene Predicted NBA Would Suspend Season for Health & Safety of Players

A scene in the 1996 movie Space Jam predicted that the NBA would suspend the entire season until they...
Just Jared - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

DebrineKirk

James Kirk DeBrine Defender Of M4A&Followers NoJoe @CaptTed2 ah Movie Clip, yeah that's been obvious to me for 47 Years YES since I was TEN! I need the real WORDS sai… https://t.co/dviXa9ONim 1 week ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

The Postcard Killings Movie - Clip with Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Cush Jumbo - Why didn't you tell me about your daughter? [Video]

The Postcard Killings Movie - Clip with Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Cush Jumbo - Why didn't you tell me about your daughter?

The Postcard Killings Movie Clip - Why didn't you tell me about your daughter? Plot synopsis: In The Postcard Killings, based on the James Patterson and Liza Marklund #1 New York Times bestselling..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 00:48Published
Tuscaloosa Movie Clip - Sneaking Out [Video]

Tuscaloosa Movie Clip - Sneaking Out

Tuscaloosa Movie Clip - Sneaking Out - Plot synopsis: Alabama, 1972. As Billy falls for a patient at his father's mental asylum, his best friend becomes involved in a radical civil rights movement..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 01:02Published
Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.