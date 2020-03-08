Boots vs Badges basketball game raises $1,200 2 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 00:50s - Published Boots vs Badges basketball game raises $1,200 The Wisconsin Herd held a special basketball game featuring members of the Oshkosh Police and Fire Departments Saturday afternoon. 0

