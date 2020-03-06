Local First Responders Celebrate International Women's Day



Recent related videos from verified sources Brewery dedicates beer to journalism pioneer Dorothy Fuldheim, and of course it's a red ale On Sunday, March 8 — International Women’s Day — Forest City will be tapping an imperial red ale, dedicated to WEWS legend Dorothy Fuldheim, who was the nation’s first anchorman as a member of.. Credit: Rumble Duration: 02:17Published 23 hours ago 'World's first female jet suit pilot' hopes to inspire other women Leigh Coates, a 47-year-old helicopter pilot, will compete in next month's inaugural International Jet Suit Race Series in Bermuda. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:34Published 2 days ago