Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Women Flock To Downtown Los Angeles For Annual International Women's Strike Event

Women Flock To Downtown Los Angeles For Annual International Women's Strike Event

Video Credit: CBS2 LA - Duration: 00:37s - Published < > Embed
Women Flock To Downtown Los Angeles For Annual International Women's Strike Event

Women Flock To Downtown Los Angeles For Annual International Women's Strike Event

Women took a stand in South Los Angeles Saturday during the annual International Women's Strike event held in downtown Los Angeles.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Los Angeles Kings vs. Minnesota Wild - Game Highlights [Video]Los Angeles Kings vs. Minnesota Wild - Game Highlights

Watch the Game Highlights from Los Angeles Kings vs. Minnesota Wild, 03/07/2020

Credit: NHL     Duration: 02:40Published

Amber Alert from Los Angeles canceled [Video]Amber Alert from Los Angeles canceled

An Amber Alert issued out of Los Angeles has been deactivated.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:22Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.